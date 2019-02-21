SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Trump confidant Roger Stone in court after Instagram post

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone accompanied by his wife Nydia Stone, left, arrives at federal court in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019. Stone was ordered to appear in court over a Instagram post he made about U.S. Judge Amy Berman Jackson. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By AP Reports
Published February 21, 2019 at 12:59pm
Modified February 21, 2019 at 1:02pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump confidant Roger Stone is appearing in court after he posted a photo on Instagram of a judge and what appeared to be the crosshairs of a gun.

The political operative and self-described dirty trickster has pleaded not guilty to charges he lied to Congress, engaged in witness tampering and obstructed a congressional investigation into possible coordination between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson wants Stone to show why she shouldn’t modify or revoke his bail or implement a full gag order in his case.

On Monday, Stone posted a photo of Jackson with what appeared to be crosshairs near her. The 66-year-old Stone has apologized and said the picture has been “misinterpreted.”

