Trump criticizes California over lawsuit against border wall

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. California's attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, against Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying 16 states — including California — allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 19, 2019 at 7:34am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing California’s lead role in a multistate lawsuit challenging his emergency declaration to pay for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

On Twitter Tuesday, Trump noted last week’s decision by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to cancel a high-speed rail line between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Trump claims the “failed Fast Train project” was beset by “world record setting” cost overruns and had become “hundreds of times more expensive than the desperately needed Wall!”

Trump complained about the lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco. He incorrectly identified the plaintiffs as “16 cities” but later corrected that to “16 states.”

California and 15 other states are parties to the suit filed Monday that alleges that Trump’s declaration is unconstitutional.

Trump declared an emergency to obtain wall funding beyond money Congress approved for border security.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

