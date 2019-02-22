SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Trump gets briefing on lieutenant accused of having hit list

This image provided by the U.S. District Court in Maryland shows a photo of firearms and ammunition that was in the motion for detention pending trial in the case against Christopher Paul Hasson. Prosecutors say that Hasson, a Coast Guard lieutenant is a "domestic terrorist" who wrote about biological attacks and had a hit list that included prominent Democrats and media figures. He is due in court on Feb. 21 in Maryland. Prosecutors say Hasson espoused extremist views for years. Court papers say Hasson described an "interesting idea" in a 2017 draft email that included "biological attacks followed by attack on food supply." (U.S. District Court via AP)

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 2:03pm
Modified February 22, 2019 at 2:07pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he is getting a “complete briefing” on a Coast Guard officer accused of stockpiling guns and compiling a hit list of prominent Democrats and network TV journalists.

Trump told reporters Friday afternoon that he would be getting a “very complete briefing in about two hours.” He added that it was a “very sad thing.”

Forty-nine-year-old Lt. Christopher Paul Hasson, of Maryland, was arrested last week on gun and drug charges. His public defender accused prosecutors of making inflammatory accusations against her client without providing the evidence to back them up.

In a court filing, prosecutors said Hasson has espoused extremist views for years and drafted an email in which he said he was “dreaming of a way to kill almost every last person on the earth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Trump gets briefing on lieutenant accused of having hit list
Indian police say at least 50 people have died after drinking tainted liquor in remote northeast.
The Latest: House Dems ask AG to release full Russia report
The Latest: Trump vows veto if border resolution passed
The Latest: Trump to weigh delaying deadline to reach deal
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×