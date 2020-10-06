Login
SECTIONS
News
P Share Print

Trump Halts COVID Aid Talks, Shifts Focus to Confirming Amy Coney Barrett

The White House is seen in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6, 2020.J. Scott Applewhite / APThe White House is seen in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 6, 2020. (J. Scott Applewhite / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published October 6, 2020 at 12:10pm
P Share Print

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has instructed aides to stop negotiating on another round of coronavirus relief until after the election.

Trump tweeted that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was “not negotiating in good faith” and said he’s asked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to direct all his focus before the election into confirming his U.S. Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett.

“I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business,” Trump tweeted.

TRENDING: As Trump Gains on Biden, Rasmussen Uncovers Massive 'Suppression' of National Polls

Last week, the White House said it was backing a $400 per week pandemic jobless benefit and proposed a coronavirus relief bill of $1.6 trillion. But that offer was rejected by Pelosi.

Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street after Trump ordered a stop to negotiations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average swung instantly from a gain of about 200 points to a loss of about 300 points.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Gun-Toting St. Louis Couple Indicted for Defending Home from Trespassing Protesters
Trump Halts COVID Aid Talks, Shifts Focus to Confirming Amy Coney Barrett
Trump Admin To Limit Visas, Protect American Jobs Amid Shutdown Layoffs
Trump's Doctor Gives Encouraging Update on President's Health: 'No Symptoms'
Pompeo Rallies Alliance of Nations Against Growing Chinese Aggression
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×