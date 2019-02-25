SECTIONS
Trump Jr: Feds using “Stalinist’ tactics against family

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 10:42am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s eldest son is accusing federal authorities of using “Stalinist” tactics as they investigate the president’s inaugural committee and family enterprise.

Donald Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends” in an interview Monday that the investigation is “as political as it gets.” He says the “dream” of federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York is to “try to find something to get Trump,” adding: “It’s that old Stalinist tactic, you know?”

Joseph Stalin led the former Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until 1953.

But Trump Jr., who is helping run the family business while his father is president, says he’s not worried about the investigations “because we know there’s nothing there.”

Prosecutors are investigating, among other potential crimes, whether foreigners illegally contributed to inaugural events in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

