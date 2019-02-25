Trump Jr: Feds using “Stalinist’ tactics against family

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s eldest son is accusing federal authorities of using “Stalinist” tactics as they investigate the president’s inaugural committee and family enterprise.

Donald Trump Jr. told “Fox & Friends” in an interview Monday that the investigation is “as political as it gets.” He says the “dream” of federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York is to “try to find something to get Trump,” adding: “It’s that old Stalinist tactic, you know?”

Joseph Stalin led the former Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until 1953.

But Trump Jr., who is helping run the family business while his father is president, says he’s not worried about the investigations “because we know there’s nothing there.”

Prosecutors are investigating, among other potential crimes, whether foreigners illegally contributed to inaugural events in 2017.

