Trump: Making daylight saving time permanent is ‘OK with me’

By AP Reports
Published March 11, 2019 at 8:02am
Modified March 11, 2019 at 8:19am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump thinks it’s a good idea if daylight saving time becomes permanent.

A federal law specifies that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November in areas that do not specifically exempt themselves. More than two dozen states are considering measures to avoid the twice-yearly clock change.

Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Vern Buchanan, both of Florida, introduced measures last week to make daylight saving time permanent nationwide. While federal law allows states to opt into standard time permanently — which Hawaii and Arizona have done — the reverse is prohibited and requires congressional action.

Trump tweeted Monday that making daylight saving time permanent is “O.K. with me!”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

