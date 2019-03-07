SECTIONS
Trump meets with Illinois congressman who deployed to border

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks to the media, Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

By AP Reports
Published March 6, 2019 at 6:02pm
Modified March 6, 2019 at 6:07pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has met with an Illinois congressman who was deployed last month to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard unit.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Wednesday that his first-hand experience led him to conclude that the situation at the border represents a legitimate national emergency.

The meeting at the White House comes as the Senate appears poised to pass a resolution in opposition to Trump’s national emergency declaration. That was part of a larger effort by the White House to try to circumvent Congress to find money for Trump’s signature campaign promise, a border wall.

The House has already voted to derail the action, setting up what is expected to be the first veto of Trump’s presidency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

