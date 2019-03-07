Trump meets with Illinois congressman who deployed to border

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has met with an Illinois congressman who was deployed last month to the U.S.-Mexico border with his Air National Guard unit.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger said Wednesday that his first-hand experience led him to conclude that the situation at the border represents a legitimate national emergency.

The meeting at the White House comes as the Senate appears poised to pass a resolution in opposition to Trump’s national emergency declaration. That was part of a larger effort by the White House to try to circumvent Congress to find money for Trump’s signature campaign promise, a border wall.

The House has already voted to derail the action, setting up what is expected to be the first veto of Trump’s presidency.

