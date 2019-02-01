Trump raises $21M for re-election in final months of 2018

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump raised more than $21 million for his re-election campaign during the closing months of 2018.

It’s a massive three-month haul that puts the Republican on strong financial footing at a time when Democratic presidential candidates are just starting to campaign. It also dwarfs what either of the last two presidents posted at the same stage.

The year-end numbers were released Thursday by the campaign, which also reported $19.2 million cash on-hand.

Officials say a majority of contributions were raised through contributions of $200 or less.

They also say spending was drastically ramped up at the end of 2018 with $23 million going toward efforts to boost Trump and support GOP candidates during midterm elections.

