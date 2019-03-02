SECTIONS
Trump says he’ll issue order protecting campus free speech

President Donald Trump invites to speak in the podium to Hayden Williams, a field representative of the Leadership Institute, who was assaulted at Berkeley campus speaks at Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2019, in Oxon Hill, Md., Saturday, March 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 4:09pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will soon sign an executive order requiring colleges and universities to support free speech if they want federal resources.

In remarks Saturday to the Conservative Political Action Conference, Trump highlighted concerns from some conservatives that their voices have been censored, whether on social media or at the nation’s universities.

Trump invited Hayden Williams to join him while he addressed CPAC. Williams was punched while on the campus of University of California, Berkeley, to recruit for the conservative group Talking Points USA.

Trump told the gathering that Williams “took a hard punch in the face for all of us.”

Williams says many conservative students face “discrimination, harassment or worse if they dare speak up on campus.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

