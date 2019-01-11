Trump to honor Clemson Tigers at White House on Monday

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’s looking forward to celebrating Clemson’s national champion football team at the White House on Monday.

Trump announced the team’s visit in a tweet Friday, exclaiming “what a game, what a coach, what a team!”

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 on Monday night in the title game.

Trump also honored the Tigers two years ago when they also beat Alabama in the championship game.

