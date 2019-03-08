SECTIONS
Trump to host prime minister of Ireland

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019
Modified March 8, 2019 at 7:19am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will host Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House next week to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

On Thursday, the prime minister will participate in the annual shamrock ceremony, presenting Trump with a bowl of Ireland’s famous greens. St. Patrick’s Day this year is on Sunday, March 17.

The White House says the two are to discuss how to strengthen relations between the United States and Ireland, enhance economic and people-to-people ties and maintain progress achieved by the Good Friday Agreement.

The 1998 agreement set in place a historic power-sharing assembly that took over some of the decision-making powers from London. The agreement also reduced the British military’s operations in Northern Ireland.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

