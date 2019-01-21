Trump visits MLK memorial

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has paid a visit to the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington on the holiday honoring the civil rights leader.

Trump arrived shortly after 11 a.m. to pay his respects on a frigid and windy day.

He was joined by Vice President Mike Pence, who accompanied Trump in laying a wreath at the foot of the memorial statue.

Trump told reporters it was a “great day” and a “beautiful day.”

He did not respond to questions about the government shutdown during the short appearance.

