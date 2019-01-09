Trump’s move to send Haitians home goes on trial in New York

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — A trial in New York over the Trump administration’s move to cut off permission for thousands of Haitians to live in the U.S. is spotlighting emails between officials downplaying health and safety crises in the Caribbean nation as they tried to justify the change.

The case centers on the Temporary Protected Status program, which has allowed about 50,000 people from Haiti to live and work in the U.S. temporarily since a devastating earthquake in 2010.

The emails bolster arguments that the Trump administration was so bent on ending the program that it ignored the U.S. government’s own research showing that Haiti was in no shape to take people back.

A federal judge is hearing the case without a jury. He plans to rule after receiving written arguments in March.

