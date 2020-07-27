SECTIONS
White House National Security Adviser Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Robert O'Brien removes a face covering prior to speaking during a news conference in Phoenix on June 24, 2020.Ross D. Franklin / APRobert O'Brien removes a face covering prior to speaking during a news conference in Phoenix on June 24, 2020. The national security adviser has tested positive for the coronavirus. (Ross D. Franklin / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published July 27, 2020 at 6:45am
President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, has tested positive for the coronavirus — making him the highest-ranking U.S. official to test positive so far.

That’s according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss it by name.

The White House confirmed that O’Brien has mild symptoms and “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site.”

“There is no risk of exposure to the President or the Vice President,” the White House said, adding that the “work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News.

TRENDING: Regis Philbin Dead at Age 88

The report said O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

A personal valet to the president and the vice president’s press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than 4 million people nationwide.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.

White House National Security Adviser Tests Positive for Coronavirus
