SECTIONS
News
Print

Tucson Mayor Supports Police Chief Under Fire for Custody Death

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, right, speaks as Mayor Regina Romero listens during a news conference on June 24, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Chief Magnus offered his resignation after the death of a 27-year-old man who died in police custody. The medical examiner’s office didn’t determine a manner of death but said Carlos Ingram-Lopez died of sudden cardiac arrest while intoxicated by cocaine and physically restrained.Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star via APTucson Police Chief Chris Magnus, right, speaks as Mayor Regina Romero listens during a news conference on June 24, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona. Chief Magnus offered his resignation after the death of a 27-year-old man who died in police custody. The medical examiner’s office didn’t determine a manner of death but said Carlos Ingram-Lopez died of sudden cardiac arrest while intoxicated by cocaine and physically restrained. (Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star via AP)

By The Associated Press
Published June 25, 2020 at 2:01pm
Print

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said Thursday that the city’s police chief should remain in his job despite offering to resign over fallout from the custody death of a Hispanic man.

Romero, a Democrat, said in a statement that Chief Chris Magnus should not resign because he has improved the police department since he took charge of it four years ago.

“Chief Magnus has brought forward thinking changes to TPD policies, practices and trainings, and has built strong relationships with our community since he joined the Department in 2016,” Romero wrote.

Magnus offered his resignation during a news conference on Wednesday in which police showed video of the April 21 death of 27-year-old Carlos Ingram-Lopez.

The death wasn’t made public until this week, and Magnus was criticized for failing to disclose it earlier.

TRENDING: Trump Celebrates ‘Big Victory’ After Federal Court’s Decision

Ingram-Lopez died while handcuffed after police responded to a call from his grandmother, who said he had been acting erratically at her home.

The medical examiner’s office didn’t determine a manner of death but said Ingram-Lopez died of sudden cardiac arrest while intoxicated by cocaine and physically restrained.

The video from the officers’ body cameras show a hysterical Ingram-Lopez. He screamed, cried and whimpered while he was handcuffed and face down on the ground and then suddenly stopped making noise.

Do you support this police chief?

Officers administered an overdose antidote and attempted CPR, but Ingram-Lopez died at the scene.

Magnus said three of the officers who responded “committed multiple policy violations and failed to handle the incident consistent with their training.”

They resigned but would have been fired if they had not resigned, Magnus said.

Magnus was appointed to his job in 2016.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Tucson Mayor Supports Police Chief Under Fire for Custody Death
'Fashionable' Charges Pressed Against NYPD Officer for Chokehold
Trump's Quick Deportations Score on Supreme Court
Two US Warships Break Navy Record for Consecutive Days at Sea
Whites Are a Minority of Americans Under Age 16 for the First Time Ever
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×