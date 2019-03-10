SECTIONS
Turbulence injures at least 25 on flight into New York

By AP Reports
Published March 9, 2019 at 6:05pm
Modified March 9, 2019 at 8:07pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Severe turbulence injured 30 people aboard a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul that landed safely at New York’s Kennedy International Airport on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

Spokesman Steve Coleman of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told The Associated Press that 28 people were taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center after the plane touched down at 5:35 p.m. Two people were taken to Queens Hospital Medical Center. Most suffered minor injuries, including bumps, bruises and cuts. One had a broken leg.

Coleman said the passengers and some crew members were first treated inside an airport terminal.

Turkish Airlines Flight 1 encountered the turbulence about 45 minutes before landing at JFK, Coleman said. The crew reported the injuries and declared an emergency while still in the air, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Port Authority spokesman said other airport operations were not affected.

An emergency was declared after the Boeing 777 landed, with a dozen ambulances waiting at Terminal 1, but the Fire Department of New York said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

The plane was carrying more than 300 passengers and crew members. Turkish Airlines officials were not immediately available for comment.

It was the second mishap involving a plane in the New York metropolitan area.

Earlier Saturday, Newark Airport temporarily closed its runways after a flight from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale made an emergency landing with smoke in its cargo hold .

The National Weather Service had issued advisories on Saturday warning pilots of expected turbulence.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

