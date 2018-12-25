Turkey invites Trump, White House says nothing being planned

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish official said Monday that U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s invitation to visit the country.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters after a Cabinet meeting that Trump wants to make the trip in 2019 but a date hasn’t been set.

The White House confirmed the invitation for Trump to visit next year, adding: “While nothing definite is being planned, the president is open to a potential meeting in the future.”

Kalin said Erdogan extended the invitation during a weekend phone call between the presidents on the withdrawal of American troops from Syria.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he had a “long and productive” call with Erdogan in which they discussed “the slow & highly coordinated” pullout of U.S. military personnel.

