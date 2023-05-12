Share
News
Kudret Akdeniz enters the tent where she and her family temporarily live after a powerful earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey three months ago. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake -- the deadliest quake in the country’s modern history -- struck southern Turkey, killing more than 50,000 and leaving millions homeless and living in temporary accommodation - including tents.
Kudret Akdeniz enters the tent where she and her family temporarily live after a powerful earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey three months ago. The 7.8-magnitude earthquake -- the deadliest quake in the country’s modern history -- struck southern Turkey, killing more than 50,000 and leaving millions homeless and living in temporary accommodation - including tents. (Metin Yoksu / AP)

Chief of Top Aid Organization Steps Down After Public Realizes What He'd Done to Disaster Victims' Tents

 By The Associated Press  May 12, 2023 at 9:12am
Share

The head of Turkey’s Red Crescent organization has stepped down, the state-run news agency reported Friday, months after the aid agency came under intense criticism for selling tents to a charity instead of dispatching them directly to areas devastated by a powerful earthquake in February.

Kerem Kinik’s resignation came a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized the Red Crescent’s actions during a town hall meeting with young people while campaigning ahead of Sunday’s parliamentary and presidential elections.

Erdogan had previously remained silent on the scandal that had led to widespread outrage and calls for Kinik to resign.

“I was seriously saddened by this issue,” Erdogan said at the campaign event on Thursday. “The Red Crescent cannot engage in the sale of tents. He (Kinik) must rectify this wrong.”

The organization was criticized for selling thousands of tents to a charity days after the Feb. 6 earthquake, amid a shortage of tents and shelter for the survivors.

Trending:
Major American Retailer Puts Wokeness on Full Display: Pride Books for Kids, Rainbow Items for Babies

The tents, which the charity bought with money raised from public, were dispatched to the earthquake zone.

Anadolu Agency reported that Kinik stepped down on Friday, after which the Red Crescent organization announced it would hold an emergency meeting.

Kinik, who had led the organization since 2016, denied any wrongdoing.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Chief of Top Aid Organization Steps Down After Public Realizes What He'd Done to Disaster Victims' Tents
Key Player Announces She's Leaving Biden Administration
Jury Finds McDonald's Liable for Hot Chicken Nugget That Burned Young Girl
Pope Issues Stern Message to Young Couples Obsessed with Pets, Warns of 'Demographic Winter'
Zelenskyy's Request to Speak on Popular Show Rejected
See more...

Conversation