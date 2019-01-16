Former ‘To Catch a Predator’ Host Chris Hanson Snared in Police Investigation

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A TV journalist known for confronting would-be child predators has been snared himself in a police investigation alleging he wrote bad checks for $13,000 worth of marketing materials.

Former “To Catch a Predator” host Chris Hansen was arrested Monday in his hometown of Stamford, Connecticut. He was charged with issuing a bad check and released on a promise to appear in court.

Police say the 59-year-old Hansen wrote two bad checks to a local vendor for 355 mugs, 288 T-shirts and 650 vinyl decals he bought in the summer of 2017.

Contact information for Hansen could not be found. It wasn’t clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations.

NBC’s “To Catch a Predator” ran from 2004 to 2007 and included sting operations for online child predators.

Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com

