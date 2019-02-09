TV show ‘Extra’ suspends host to investigate misconduct

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — A.J. Calloway, a host on the syndicated entertainment news show “Extra,” is suspended as his parent company investigates sexual misconduct allegations.

The company said Saturday it had investigated prior accusations against Calloway and found no suggestion of workplace misconduct. But he was suspended after Warner Brothers became aware of additional allegations that will be published in an upcoming article in The Hollywood Reporter.

Calloway’s lawyer, Lisa E. Davis, said her client vehemently denies ever assaulting anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.

Calloway has been with “Extra” since 2005.

