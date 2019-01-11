SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

TV station backs off accusation that CNN played politics

A U.S. Border Patrol agent rides a vehicle on the beach in San Diego, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, seen through the border wall from Tijuana, Mexico. U.S. President Donald Trump walked out of his negotiating meeting with congressional leaders Wednesday — "I said bye-bye," he tweeted— as efforts to end the 19-day partial government shutdown fell into deeper disarray over his demand for billions of dollars to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

By AP Reports
at 3:17pm
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — An executive at a San Diego television station that accused CNN of rejecting the reporting of one of its journalists for political reasons now concedes he doesn’t really know why the network turned him down.

After CNN reached out to KUSI-TV to see if reporter Dan Plante would come on the air Thursday to talk about a border barrier in San Diego, the segment never happened. CNN said plans often change, but KUSI saw other motivations.

The station put out a statement saying its reporter was rejected because KUSI had aired stories concluding that the barrier worked, and that wasn’t what CNN wanted to hear.

But the station’s news director, Steve Cohen, tells The Associated Press he made his own conclusion about the rejection without talking to CNN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.