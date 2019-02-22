SECTIONS
Twitter co-founder Williams steps down from company board

By AP Reports
Published February 22, 2019 at 4:24pm
The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter co-founder Evan Williams will leave the social media company’s board of directors at the end of the month.

Twitter announced his departure in a securities filings Friday and Williams tweeted confirmation of the news.

Williams served as Twitter’s CEO from 2008 to 2010 and now is chief executive of publishing site Medium.com. He tweeted that stepping down will let him focus on other projects and that he will still be rooting for the Twitter team.

He was the second-largest Twitter shareholder on the company’s board behind CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey.

Dorsey tweeted his appreciation for Williams, who served on the board for 12 years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
