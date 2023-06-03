Share
News
Twitter logos hang outside the company's offices in San Francisco in December. Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, has left the company.
Twitter logos hang outside the company's offices in San Francisco in December. Ella Irwin, Twitter's head of trust and safety, has left the company. (AP / Jeff Chiu)

A Top Twitter Executive Resigns After Suppression of Documentary Questioning Transgender Procedures on Children

 By The Associated Press  June 3, 2023 at 9:08am
Share

A top Twitter executive responsible for safety and content moderation has left the company, shortly after owner Elon Musk publicly complained about the platform’s handling of posts about transgender topics.

The departure pointed to a fresh wave of turmoil among key officials at Twitter since Musk took over last year.

Ella Irwin, Twitter’s head of trust and safety, confirmed her resignation in a pair of tweets late Friday. She did not say why she was leaving, but her departure came soon after Musk criticized Twitter’s handling of tweets about a conservative media company’s documentary that questions transgender medical treatment for children and teens.

Musk was responding to complaints by Jeremy Boreing, co-CEO of the media company The Daily Wire.

Boreing said in tweets and retweets of conservative commentators Thursday that Twitter was suppressing the movie by flagging posts about it as hate speech and keeping the movie off lists of trending topics.

Trending:
'I Don't Know if I'm Supposed to Say This': Trump Reveals Phone Call Where He Made Unexpected Request of Hannity

Boreing tweeted that Twitter canceled a deal to premiere “What is a Woman?” for free on the platform “because of two instances of ‘misgendering.’”

Twitter rules prohibit intentionally referring to transgender individuals with the wrong gender or name.

“This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed,” Musk tweeted back. “Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws.”

Irwin tweeted Friday that “one or two people noticed” she left the company the day before, and she noted speculation about whether she was fired or quit.

Do you like Twitter more under Elon Musk?

She teased that she would post 24 tweets to explain her departure. Then she posted that she was just kidding about the long narrative.

“In all seriousness, I did resign but this has been a once in a  lifetime experience and I’m so thankful to have worked with this amazing team of passionate, creative and hardworking people. Will be cheering you all and Twitter as you go!”

Next to Musk, Irwin had been the most prominent voice of the company’s ever-changing content policies in recent months.

Twitter has struggled to bring back advertisers turned off by Musk’s drastic changes and loosening of rules against so-called hate speech since he bought Twitter for $44 billion in October.

Twitter also has an incoming CEO, Linda Yaccarino, known for decades of media and advertising industry experience, but she hasn’t started yet.

Related:
Capitol Police Interrupt Children's Choir Singing National Anthem: 'It Might Offend'

Irwin and Twitter didn’t respond to requests from The Associated Press for comment.

Twitter has been in turmoil, including mass layoffs and voluntary departures, since the billionaire Tesla owner bought the San Francisco company and took it private.

The company’s head of trust and safety left shortly after the takeover, and turnover in the top ranks has continued.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Vatican cardinal performs rite at desecrated altar in St. Peter's Basilica after naked protest
GOP 2024 Hopefuls Gathering at Iowa Rally - But Trump Is Nowhere to Be Seen
A Top Twitter Executive Resigns After Suppression of Documentary Questioning Transgender Procedures on Children
Governor Set to Sign Sweeping Firearm Legislation to 'Modernize' Gun Laws
Security Guard Under Arrest After Woman Killed Near Locked Air Raid Shelter
See more...

Conversation