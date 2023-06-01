Elon Musk Steps In After Conservatives Sound the Alarm on Big Twitter Problem: 'That Was a Mistake'

Elon Musk personally intervened Thursday after a planned showing of Matt Walsh’s documentary “What is a Woman?” was set to be censored by Twitter following an accusation the film “misgendered” transgender people.

For several hours after the announcement, Walsh, Daily Wire CEO Jeremy Boreing and others explained what happened when they prepared to debut the film on the platform Thursday evening.

It appeared as though Musk’s vow to make Twitter a haven for free speech was in jeopardy. It also appeared as though the company’s partnerships with other influencers were in danger.

“Twitter canceled a deal with @realdailywire to premiere What is a Woman? for free on the platform because of two instances of ‘misgendering,’” Boreing tweeted. “I’m not kidding.”

Twitter canceled a deal with @realdailywire to premiere What is a Woman? for free on the platform because of two instances of “misgendering.” I’m not kidding. Here’s what happened:🧵1/16 — Jeremy Boreing (@JeremyDBoreing) June 1, 2023

Boreing added in a lengthy thread that the airing of the documentary Thursday was to celebrate the one-year anniversary of its release.

He said The Daily Wire had spoken to Twitter beforehand and made a deal to make the film available on the platform free of charge for 24 hours beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

According to Boreing, people at the company told him the film would be allowed to play, but because it referred to men claiming to be women as “he” and “him,” it violated the company’s rules on “hateful conduct.”

For that reason, Twitter concluded, the ability to share the documentary would be throttled.

“[Musk] is not beholden to conservatives,” Boreing said. “He has the right to run his business as he sees fit. But if Twitter is going to throttle one side of one of the most important debates facing society, it cannot claim to champion free speech.”

Several prominent people tagged Musk in tweets to get to the bottom of why The Daily Wire film would be censored.

.@Elonmusk – is this true? Will you pls reverse it? https://t.co/rffsncaQD5 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2023

In the interview we just released, Musk reaffirmed his commitment to free speech, saying there will be no compromise, even if it means lost revenue. He also said that Tucker Carlson’s main concern was the possibility of censorship. Elon assured Tucker that lawful speech would not… https://t.co/9pIwSG0xqe — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) June 1, 2023

I’m assuming @elonmusk just wasn’t yet made aware of what’s going on But if the showing of What Is A Woman is not restored Timcast will terminate its enterprise Blue subscription https://t.co/80dA4KP6wv — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 1, 2023

Three hours after the issue was raised, Musk tweeted to Boreing that “What Is a Woman?” would be allowed to play on Twitter uncensored.

“This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed,” he said.

“Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws,” Musk added.

This was a mistake by many people at Twitter. It is definitely allowed. Whether or not you agree with using someone’s preferred pronouns, not doing so is at most rude and certainly breaks no laws. I should note that I do personally use someone’s preferred pronouns, just as I… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2023

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is in the midst of preparing to launch a show on Twitter.

Meanwhile, The Daily Wire recently made all of its formerly premium content available free of charge on Twitter after Boreing hailed it as the last open haven for the First Amendment.

“What is a Woman?” features Walsh asking everyone from blue-collar people to gender activists the simple question of the film’s name.

Twitter Censors ‘What Is A Woman’ pic.twitter.com/BloAbOHSN5 — The Matt Walsh Show (@MattWalshShow) June 1, 2023

It can be viewed on Twitter for 24 hours straight beginning Thursday evening on The Daily Wire’s Twitter account.

