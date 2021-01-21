Twitter locked the account belonging to the Chinese U.S. Embassy in Washington after a tweet stated that Uigur women in Xinjiang have been emancipated and are no longer “baby making machines.”

One of the final acts of the Trump administration this week was declaring that China’s abuse of Muslims and ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang region constitute “crimes against humanity” and “genocide.”

Forced sterilization and abortion and forced labor among the Uighurs has been widely reported.

Twitter said the Jan. 7 tweet violated its policy on dehumanization.

According to that policy, “the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity,” is prohibited.

There have been no tweets from the embassy’s account since Jan. 8. In order to unlock the account, the embassy will have to delete the tweet.

The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. did not respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, a day after outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo classified China’s actions as genocide, China’s Foreign Ministry described Pompeo as a “doomsday clown” and said the designation was merely “a piece of wastepaper.”

