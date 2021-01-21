Login
Twitter Locks Chinese Embassy's Account 2 Weeks After Tweet Justifying Genocide

A Chinese flag flies in Shanghai, China, on April 14, 2016.Andy Wong / APA Chinese flag flies in Shanghai, China, on April 14, 2016. (Andy Wong / AP)

By The Associated Press
Published January 21, 2021 at 9:56am
Twitter locked the account belonging to the Chinese U.S. Embassy in Washington after a tweet stated that Uigur women in Xinjiang have been emancipated and are no longer “baby making machines.”

One of the final acts of the Trump administration this week was declaring that China’s abuse of Muslims and ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang region constitute “crimes against humanity” and “genocide.”

Forced sterilization and abortion and forced labor among the Uighurs has been widely reported.

Twitter said the Jan. 7 tweet violated its policy on dehumanization.

According to that policy, “the dehumanization of a group of people based on their religion, caste, age, disability, serious disease, national origin, race, or ethnicity,” is prohibited.

TRENDING: 'I Will Not Be Silenced': Tara Reade Speaks Out on Biden's Inauguration

There have been no tweets from the embassy’s account since Jan. 8. In order to unlock the account, the embassy will have to delete the tweet.

The Chinese Embassy in the U.S. did not respond to a request for comment.

On Wednesday, a day after outgoing U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo classified China’s actions as genocide, China’s Foreign Ministry described Pompeo as a “doomsday clown” and said the designation was merely “a piece of wastepaper.”

The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
