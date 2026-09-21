Confederate memorials came down by the hundreds after 2015. Statues of Christopher Columbus were beheaded, dumped in harbors, or trucked into storage. Statues of other great American heroes like George Washington, Ulysses S. Grant, and Teddy Roosevelt took hits in the same campaign.

Speak out against it and you were the villain. The official line from detractors was that monuments to our heroes are optional and the United States of America is only an “idea” that needed updating.

And now, we’re seeing what that “updating” looks like.

In August 2024, Sri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Fort Bend County, Texas, dedicated a 90-foot, 90-ton statue of the Hindu deity Hanuman.

Houston Public Media reported it as the third-largest statue in the United States.

The figure is a man with a monkey’s face, palms out. Parts were manufactured in China, shipped here, and assembled on site. Organizers call it the Statue of Union.

Temple leaders said 90 feet is an “auspicious number.”

Is it time for Americans to begin reasserting Christianity as the country’s dominant faith? Yes No

Your vote matters! To ensure your vote is counted, a verification link has been sent to . Please check your inbox and click the link in the email to verify your email address and complete your vote. Important: Your vote will not be counted until you click the verification link in the email. Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 98% (63 Votes) No: 2% (1 Votes)

While the clip is two years old, it’s spreading again now. If you have not seen it, plenty of readers haven’t either.

Old Stock Appalachian posted the video and tied the new idol to the old demolitions. Lee first, then the founding fathers, then the claim that America is merely an abstraction while pagan monuments rise.

That contrast is the story.

They tore down Robert E. Lee and told you speaking up made you a Nazi. Then came Washington. Grant. Teddy Roosevelt. What, you support enslavers and racists? Now they erect pagan gods while telling you America is merely an “idea.” Your monuments fall, your history is rewritten, your culture is mocked…and you’re still expected to say nothing. Stay quiet, you racist. — Old Stock Appalachian 🇺🇸 (@TheAmRev) September 14, 2026



About 95 percent of Hindus are Indian. This was not a Swedish civic project. Fine. Name it.

Daniel 3:1 is harder to shrug off. Nebuchadnezzar set up a gold image sixty cubits high — which is about 90 feet. That’s the same height as the Sugar Land statue.

A public idol and a demand to bow. You do not have to strain the text. The numbers are there.

The left did not declare war on statues. It declared war on American statues.

Harvey Milk still gets honored. The Haymarket Martyrs’ Monument still stands. John Brown still gets the halo in the right ZIP codes. Perverts, terrorists, and approved rebels keep their stone.

Washington is the problem. A nine-story pagan image is “faith.”

That is the point.

America is being moved from Christian to pagan. The founders knew a republic could lose its religion. They just could not picture Christianity losing here. That was one of their few real lapses.

This is what the cultural left wants.

Orwell had it: the surest way to destroy a people is to destroy their history.

Pull down the founders. Mock the saints. If the replacements are false gods, so much the better. They already despise the Bible, the church, and Christ.

And it’s already spread to Texas.

Americans also have to look hard at which pieces of the small-l liberal settlement still work when Christianity, one of the republic’s load-bearing walls, is under open displacement.

If the experiment cannot survive the demolition of that wall, we do not shrug and call it progress. We protect the wall.

The American experiment is not a suicide pact. The core must be kept. Christianity is not an add-on to that core. It is part of it.

They said the old monuments had to go because history hurts. Then they blessed a 90-foot idol and waited for applause.

You do not have to bow down.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.