Twitter posts bigger 4Q profit, monthly user base slips

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is reporting that revenue and profit and its user base all grew in the final three months of 2018.

The San Francisco company disclosed its daily user base count for the first time, putting the figure at 126 million, up 9 percent from a year earlier. These are users who see ads on the platform and log in at least once a day.

Twitter on Thursday posted earnings of $255 million, or 33 cents per share, in the October-December quarter. That is up from $91 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue grew 24 percent to $909 million.

Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of 25 cents per share and revenue of $867 million.

TRENDING: Watch: Trump Brings SOTU Guest to Tears with Touching Tribute

Its monthly user base fell to 321 million, from 326 million.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.