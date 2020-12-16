Login
Twitter's Thought Police To Start Removing Disfavored Claims About Virus, Vaccine

The logos of social networking sites Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are displayed on a smartphone screen on Sept. 4, 2019, in Lille, France.Denis Charlet / AFP via Getty ImagesThe logos of social networking sites Instagram, Twitter and Facebook are displayed on a smartphone screen on Sept. 4, 2019, in Lille, France. (Denis Charlet / AFP via Getty Images)

By The Associated Press
Published December 16, 2020 at 2:51pm
Twitter said Wednesday that it will begin removing certain claims about COVID-19 vaccinations from its site.

Posts that will be removed include assertions that the virus is not real, claims about the effects of receiving the vaccine and suggestions that immunizations are used to harm or control people.

Twitter said in a blog post that it will start enforcing the new policy next week.

If people send tweets in violation of the rules, they will be required to delete them before they are able to tweet again. Before the offending tweet is removed, Twitter will hide it from view.

Twitter said that starting early next year, it may also label tweets that advance “unsubstantiated rumors, disputed claims, as well as incomplete or out-of-context information about vaccines” but that may not merit a removal under the new rules.

The new policy comes as the U.S. and other countries are beginning to roll out COVID-19 vaccinations.

Polls show that a considerable portion of Americans are hesitant to receive the new vaccine.

Facebook and YouTube have also announced they will remove disfavored claims about the vaccines.

The Associated Press
