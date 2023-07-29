Share
News
In this photo taken on July 24, 2017, air traffic control workers watch for planes near the runway at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
In this photo taken on July 24, 2017, air traffic control workers watch for planes near the runway at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. (Carrie Antlfinger / AP)

Two Survive Deadly Mid-Air Collision in Wisconsin

 By The Associated Press  July 29, 2023 at 4:50pm
Share

Two people were killed and two others injured Saturday in a mid-air collision at an airport in Wisconsin.

A Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter collided shortly after noon local time at Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh, authorities said.

The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association’s annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not involved in the air show, a statement from the organization said.

The association, citing the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, said two people were killed and two injured. The injured were taken to a local hospital and were in stable condition.

The association said further information would be released as additional details are confirmed. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash.

Trending:
CNN's Expose on Family Forced to 'Flee' Florida Epically Backfires, Becomes 'Perfect Ad' for State

Separately, a plane earlier Saturday crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people, according to the sheriff’s office. The NTSB is also investigating that case, which involved a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Hamas Scrambles to Disperse Event as Thousands Under Their Rule Rise Up
New Hampshire Woman and Young Daughter Kidnapped in Caribbean, US Government Issues 'Do Not Travel' Order
Bomb at Political Rally Kills 40 People, Injures Scores More
Plan to Tow Burning Cargo Ship Away from Coast Fails - Firefighters Can't Use Water
China Issues Stark Warning Against Biden's Latest Move: 'It Will Not Shake Our Resolve'
See more...

Conversation