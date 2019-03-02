SECTIONS
UK: Blaze at Tesla service center under control

By AP Reports
Published March 2, 2019 at 8:36am
LONDON (AP) — Fire officials say they’ve brought a fire at a Tesla service center near London’s Gatwick Airport under control. No one was hurt.

The West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to the service center on Saturday morning, finding the building “well alight.” Some 50 firefighters and eight fire engines were scrambled to the scene in Crawley, about three miles (five kilometers) south of Gatwick.

The service says the fire was believed to have started in a store room and spread to the main building. It is being treated as an accident.

The fire comes just days after the Silicon Valley electric car manufacturer announced plans to close most of its dealerships worldwide and to sell vehicles online only, raising doubts about the future of its sites in the U.K.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

