UK cybersecurity chief: oversight of Huawei is working

By AP Reports
Published February 20, 2019 at 6:22am
LONDON (AP) — The head of Britain’s cybersecurity agency says government oversight of Huawei has proven it can flag up security problems, suggesting he doesn’t think the Chinese company needs to be banned from supplying mobile networks.

Ciaran Martin, the CEO of the National Cyber Security Centre, also said Wednesday that one of the conditions for maintaining good cybersecurity is having “sustainable diversity” in the telecommunications equipment supplier market.

Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of switching gear for phone and internet companies, has faced rising scrutiny in Europe over cybersecurity concerns as countries roll out new high speed fifth generation, or 5G, mobile networks.

U.S. officials have been pressuring European allies to shun the company over worries that Huawei equipment could be used by Beijing for electronic espionage.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

