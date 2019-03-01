SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

UK ex-Brexit secretary: No deal preferable to current one

The flag of the European Union and the British national flags are flown on poles during a demonstration by remain in the EU outside spporters the Palace of Westminster in London, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will give British lawmakers a choice of approving her divorce agreement, leaving the EU March 29 without a deal or asking to delay Brexit by up to three months. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By AP Reports
Published March 1, 2019 at 3:21am
Modified March 1, 2019 at 4:37am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Eurotunnel struck a 33 million-pound ($43 million) agreement Friday with the British government to ensure that vital medicine and other critical goods keep flowing to the country in the event Britain crashes out of the European Union without a deal.

As part of the arrangement, the company withdrew its lawsuit against the government over a claim of being unfairly excluded from bidding for contracts being offered to run ferry services after leaving EU.

“While it is disappointing that Eurotunnel chose to take legal action on contracts in place to ensure the smooth supply of vital medicines, I am pleased that this agreement will ensure the Channel Tunnel is ready for a post-Brexit world,” Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said.

The agreement enables the development of infrastructure, security and border measures that “will guarantee the flow of vehicles carrying urgent and vital goods and that will keep supply chains essential to both industry and consumers moving.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Washington Gov. Inslee joins Democratic presidential field
Kosovo president says no land swap to be talked with Serbia
Greece: 1 wounded after car explosion, bombing suspected
10 Things to Know for Today
Venezuelan vice president visits Moscow to rally support
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×