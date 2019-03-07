UK far-right activist faces contempt of court charge

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s top law officer says far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon should be charged with contempt of court.

Yaxley-Lennon, who uses the pseudonym Tommy Robinson, was arrested and jailed in May for potentially prejudicing a trial after broadcasting live on Facebook outside the trial of men accused of sexually abusing teenage girls.

A court later freed him and said the case should be looked at again. In October a judge referred the decision to Attorney General Geoffrey Cox.

Cox said Thursday there were “strong grounds to bring fresh contempt of court proceedings.”

Yaxley-Lennon founded the anti-Islam English Defense League and has built a large online following with links to international white nationalist and far-right movements.

Last week Facebook removed Yaxley-Lennon’s page and his Instagram profile for violating policies forbidding hate speech.

