UK leader under pressure to take no-deal off table

British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a media conference at the conclusion of an EU-Arab League summit at the Sharm El Sheikh convention center in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May stays convinced that March 29 remains a realistic Brexit date, despite the EU urging Britain to delay its departure from the bloc to avoid a chaotic rupture. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 2:27am
LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a revolt from members of her own government as lawmakers try to prevent her from taking Britain out of the European Union in a month’s time without a divorce deal.

Three junior government ministers write in Tuesday’s Daily Mail that they will vote with lawmakers from all parties to stop a no-deal departure unless May agrees to delay Brexit and guarantee “we are not swept over the precipice on March 29.”

May has insisted Britain will leave the EU on schedule, even though she still hasn’t reached an agreement that can win parliamentary approval.

The main opposition Labour Party on Monday took a step to back calls for a referendum on the Brexit deal as a way to break the deadlock.

