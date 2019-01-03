UK makes 2 arrests in migrant Channel crossings

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — British officials say two men have been arrested on suspicion of smuggling migrants from France to England by sea.

The National Crime Agency said late Wednesday that a 33-year-old Iranian citizen and a 24-year-old British man were arrested in Manchester.

The men are being questioned but have not been charged or identified. They are suspected of smuggling migrants across the English Channel in small boats.

The arrests are the first since Britain’s Home Secretary Sajid Javid declared a rise in migrant crossings to be a “major incident.” He is considering asking the Royal Navy to help patrol the Channel.

Javid says about 230 migrants tried to cross the English Channel in December. Officials have blamed the influx on smuggling gangs.

