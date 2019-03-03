SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

UK official welcomes olive branch from hard-line Brexiteers

The flag of the European Union and the British national flags are flown on poles during a demonstration by remain in the EU outside spporters the Palace of Westminster in London, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will give British lawmakers a choice of approving her divorce agreement, leaving the EU March 29 without a deal or asking to delay Brexit by up to three months. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

By AP Reports
Published March 3, 2019 at 7:52am
Modified March 3, 2019 at 8:01am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s international trade secretary is welcoming proposals drawn up by hard-line Brexit supporters that outline what it will take for them to support Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal with the European Union.

Liam Fox told the BBC that proposals outlined by the European Research Group in the Sunday Times could be seen as an effort to find common ground on the sticky issue of the Irish border.

Lawmakers rejected May’s deal last month, largely because of concern that provisions designed to guarantee that there are no physical border checks along the Irish border could keep Britain linked to the EU indefinitely.

Fox says the ERG proposal for a legally-binding mechanism by which Britain could escape the so-called backstop seemed to be a “genuine” attempt “to try to map out ground.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







North Carolina Democrats see opportunity in do-over election
UK official welcomes olive branch from hard-line Brexiteers
Gazans resume minor pilgrimage after years of Egyptian ban
House Judiciary committee to request Trump-related documents
Bad weather delays search for 2 climbers in Pakistan
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×