UK paper reveals abuse claims against tycoon Philip Green

LONDON (AP) — A British newspaper has published details of allegations of sexual and racial misconduct by retail tycoon Philip Green, after the Topshop owner dropped a legal bid to stop the claims being reported.

The Daily Telegraph on Saturday described allegations by five former employees, including that he groped a female executive, held another in a headlock and mocked a male staff member’s dreadlocks.

The employees received substantial payments to settle claims against Green on condition they signed non-disclosure agreements.

Green’s lawyers deny that his conduct “amounted to any type of crime, or anything that would amount to gross misconduct, or a serious risk to health and safety.”

Green obtained an injunction to stop the newspaper publishing the allegations, but dropped his legal action on Friday after his name became public.

