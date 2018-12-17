UK police evacuate city street after hotel ‘threat’

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — Police in Britain say they have evacuated part of a main street in the Welsh capital, Cardiff, after a hotel received threats.

The South Wales Police force says it was informed at about 3:15 p.m. on Monday (1515GMT) that “threats had been made to people in a hotel” in St. Mary St., one of Cardiff’s main shopping streets.

The force says “a number of people” have left the premises and there are no reports of injuries.

Police say nearby buildings have been evacuated as a precaution.

