UK police free 2 drone suspects in Gatwick travel chaos

Passengers queue for flights at Gatwick Airport as the airport and airlines work to clear the backlog of flights delayed by a drone incident earlier in the week, in Crawley, England, Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018. London's Gatwick Airport took strides toward running a full schedule Saturday as police questioned a man and a woman in connection with the drone intrusions that caused mayhem for tens of thousands of holiday travelers. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

at 4:45am
LONDON (AP) — British police say they have released a man and a woman who had been arrested in connection with the drone incursions at London’s Gatwick Airport that had disrupted holiday plans for tens of thousands of travelers.

Sussex police said Sunday the two had cooperated with police and were no longer considered suspects. They had been arrested late Friday in a town not far from the airport.

There have been no reported drone sightings at Britain’s second-busiest airport since Friday evening and flights are operating normally.

The drones first appeared on Wednesday night, causing chaos at the airport that handles 43 million passengers a year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

