UK studying how to get children of IS followers out of Syria

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

LONDON (AP) — British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt says he is looking for ways to help the children of British citizens who joined the Islamic State group in Syria.

Hunt told the BBC on Sunday that he and International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt are studying how the children could be brought to Britain without putting government officials at risk by sending them to Syria.

He spoke after the newborn son of 19-year-old Shamima Begum, who at age 15 ran away with two friends to join IS, died Friday in a refugee camp.

Begum’s passport was revoked after she asked to be allowed back into Britain. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said she hadn’t shown remorse for the extremist group’s actions.

The Sunday Times reports similar actions were taken with two other British women with children in Syria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.