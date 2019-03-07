SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ukraine: Tymoshenko promises prison for military embezzlers

Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko speaks during her press conference in Kiev, Ukraine, Thursday, March. 7, 2019. Tymoshenko is running in the president election scheduled for March 31. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

By AP Reports
Published March 7, 2019 at 8:31am
Modified March 7, 2019 at 8:34am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Ukrainian presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko has promised life imprisonment for anyone found guilty in alleged military corruption that reportedly includes incumbent Petro Poroshenko.

A media investigation last week detailed alleged embezzlement schemes in the nation’s military industries, including at a factory controlled by Poroshenko.

“Those who earned even one black kopeck by exploiting the army and the war will sit in prison for life,” she said at a Thursday news conference, adding that Poroshenko “simply laundered defense money.”

Polls ahead of the March 31 election show support for Tymoshenko, a former prime minister and a main figure of the 2004 Orange Revolution, near Poroshenko’s, but both are behind comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

She also alleged that the presidential administration is behind the candidacy of similarly named Yuri Tymoshenko to confuse voters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Ukraine: Tymoshenko promises prison for military embezzlers
General says Islamic State a ‘serious generational problem’
PSG becoming Champions League specialists in failure
Microsoft says Iran-linked hackers targeted businesses
US stocks fall in morning trading, extending weekly losses
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×