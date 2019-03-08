SECTIONS
WJ Wire
Print

Ukrainian presidential ballot to have 39 names

Oleh Lyashko, leader of Ukraine's Radical Party and a candidate for the President position in this month vote, shakes people's hands during his election campaign trip to the Kirovograd region, the village of Blagoveshchenkse, Ukraine, Thursday, March 7, 2019. The country's presidential vote will be on March 31. (AP Photo/Osman Karimov)

By AP Reports
Published March 8, 2019 at 2:50am
Modified March 8, 2019 at 2:55am
Print

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — The ballot for Ukraine’s presidential election will include 39 candidates, a marginally slimmer field after five contenders dropped out in recent days.

The final candidates’ list for the March 31 vote was announced Friday by the central elections commission.

Opinion polls suggest that no candidate is likely to get anywhere close to the 50 percent of the votes needed to win in a first round.

Television comedian Volodymyr Zelenskiy leads the pre-election surveys with support of around 25 percent. Former prime minister Yulia Tymoshenko and incumbent Petro Poroshenko are in the second and third places, although polls differ on who is in the stronger position.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
AP Reports
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands.
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul. Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City







Hungary’s Orban ponders Polish alliance if EU group outs him
GOP state lawmakers approve ‘heartbeat’ abortion bans
EU police seize illicit medicines worth $185 million
Pope meets Jewish group, decries “depraved” antisemitism
US jobs report likely to show more steady hiring in February
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×