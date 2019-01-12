UN envoy hails Macedonia’s ratification of name deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A U.N. envoy has congratulated Macedonia after its parliament approved a deal with Greece that will rename the country North Macedonia.

Matthew Nimetz said in a statement that the agreement, which remains to be ratified by Greece, paves the way for “a firmer basis for peace and security in the Balkans.”

The agreement on changing the name comes after a 27-year dispute, with Greece complaining that the name Macedonia implies claims on Greece’s own territory and cultural heritage.

Nimetz has been the U.N. Secretary-General’s personal envoy on the naming dispute since 1999 and was also President Bill Clinton’s special envoy as mediator on the same dispute from March 1994 to September 1995.

Macedonia approved the deal Friday, while Greece’s parliament is expected to vote on it before March.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.