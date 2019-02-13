UN labor agency: joblessness dips, but quality of work also

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

GENEVA (AP) — The International Labor Organization says unemployment worldwide fell slightly last year, but is warning about a lack of opportunities, falling job security and declining quality of work in the global marketplace.

The Geneva-based organization that regroups governments, labor groups and corporates says most of the 3.3 billion people employed have “inadequate” work conditions, job security and “material well-being.” Despite having employment, 700 million people live in “extreme or moderate poverty.”

The World Employment Social Outlook released Wednesday projected trends by region: For example, it said Africa is expected to face economic growth rates too low to provide enough “quality” jobs for its workforce.

The world unemployment rate dropped to 5 percent last year, from 5.1 percent in 2017. The ILO projected another dip to 4.9 percent in 2019 and 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.