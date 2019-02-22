UN nuclear watchdog: Iran stays within limits of 2015 deal

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

VIENNA (AP) — The U.N.’s nuclear watchdog says Iran still is complying with the terms of a 2015 deal that aims to keep Tehran from building atomic weapons in exchange for economic incentives.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said in a confidential quarterly report that Iran has been abiding with key limitations set in the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The report was distributed to member states and reviewed by The Associated Press on Friday

The compliance noted by the agency followed the reinstatement of sanctions by the United States after it unilaterally withdrew from the pact last year.

The other countries involved in the nuclear deal, Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia, as well as the European Union, have been working hard to keep it alive.

The U.S. also has pressured them to abandon the agreement.

