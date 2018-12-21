US aircraft carrier enters Persian Gulf after long absence

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

ABOARD THE USS JOHN C. STENNIS IN THE PERSIAN GULF (AP) — — A U.S. aircraft carrier has sailed into the Persian Gulf, becoming the first since America’s withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and breaking the longest carrier absence in the volatile region since at least the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

The arrival Friday of the USS John C. Stennis comes as Iranian officials have returned to repeatedly threatening to close off the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf through which a third of all oil traded by sea passes.

Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessels shadowed the aircraft carrier and its strike group. They launched a drone, as well as test-fired rockets away from the aircraft carrier and its strike group.

