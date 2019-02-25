SECTIONS
WJ Wire
US-China battle over Huawei comes to head at tech show

FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, the logos of Huawei are displayed at its retail shop window reflecting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs office in Beijing. China’s Huawei is set to take the wraps off a new folding-screen phone, in a fresh bid for global dominance of the stagnating smartphone market. The company is expected on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 to unveil the new device, which can be used on superfast next-generation mobile networks due to come online in the coming years. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 25, 2019 at 2:36am
Modified February 25, 2019 at 2:41am
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Chinese tech company Huawei is taking center stage at the world’s biggest mobile industry trade fair, as it wages a geopolitical battle with the U.S. over its role in next-generation telecom networks.

The company has a major presence at MWC Barcelona, a four-day showcase of mobile devices and innovations that opens Monday.

At this year’s meeting, the focus will be on new 5G networks due to be rolled out in the coming years. Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of networking gear, is hoping to play a big part in building those networks.

Company executives will show off a new folding 5G phone, speak on keynote panels and brief journalists, to counter U.S. efforts aimed at persuading allies to boycott it over cyberespionage concerns.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

