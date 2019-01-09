US, China extend talks on trade battle for 3rd day

The Western Journal has not reviewed this Associated Press story prior to publication. Therefore, it may contain editorial bias or may in some other way not meet our normal editorial standards. It is provided to our readers as a service from The Western Journal.

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. and Chinese envoys have extended trade talks into a third day Wednesday after President Donald Trump said negotiations over their tariff war were “going very well!”

The two governments have announced no details, but Asian stock markets rose on news the negotiations that originally were planned for two days were extended.

The two sides are meeting face-to-face for the first time since Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed on Dec. 1 to suspend further punitive action against each other’s imports for 90 days pending negotiations over the fight sparked by American complaints Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology.

Trump said late Tuesday on Twitter that “Talks with China are going very well!” Earlier, an official Chinese newspaper warned Washington not to demand too much.

