US consumer confidence rebounds in February

FILE- In this Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019, file photo shoppers ride the escalator at Saks Fifth Avenue's flagship midtown Manhattan store, in New York. On Tuesday, Feb. 26, the Conference Board releases its February index on U.S. consumer confidence. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 8:25am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 8:28am
WASHINGTON (AP) — American consumers were feeling more confident this month after a rally in the stock market and an end to partial shutdown of the federal government.

The Conference Board, a business research group, says its consumer confidence index rose to 131.4 from 121.7 in January.

The index measures consumers’ assessment of current economic conditions and their expectations for the next six months. Both rose in January. Consumers’ views of today’s economy were the sunniest since December 2000.

The Conference board index had dropped in January amid worries about a government shutdown that ended Jan. 25 and stock-market volatility, which reflected higher interest rates and worries about trade tensions with China. But stocks have rebounded since Christmas, and U.S. and Chinese trade negotiators have reported signs of progress toward ending a standoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

