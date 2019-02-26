SECTIONS
WJ Wire
US embassy in Russia allowed to visit jailed investor Calvey

By AP Reports
Published February 26, 2019 at 6:48am
Modified February 26, 2019 at 6:52am
MOSCOW (AP) — The United States Embassy in Moscow says a representative has been allowed to visit the jailed fund manager Michael Calvey.

Embassy spokeswoman Andrea Kalan says on Twitter that “today an Embassy representative met with Mr. Calvey to express our support for his well-being and offer the Embassy’s assistance.”

Kalan added Tuesday “we take seriously our right to visit detained U.S. citizens regularly and ensure they receive humane treatment and access to medical care.”

The embassy had previously complained that Russia was not allowing access to Calvey, who is spending his 12th day in detention over an alleged fraud. Four days is the typical limit to grant diplomatic access to U.S. detainees in Russia.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

